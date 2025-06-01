Learning to love Cezanne

Paul Cezanne’s artistic muse had sweeping shoulders, an enigmatic face and majestic beauty that loomed over his life’s work. But that obsession was a mountain, not a woman. Seduced by the sun’s chameleonlike effect on its limestone ridges, Cezanne painted more than 80 versions of Montagne Ste.-Victoire, a granite massif near his hometown, the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

Aix is where Cezanne (1839-1906) was born and first put brush to palette. It’s where he painted many of his masterpieces, and it’s where he died. This year, from June to October, the city is honoring that legacy with a series of events linked to the reopening on June 28 of both the renovated Bastide du Jas de Bouffan, the artist’s 18th-century family manor, and the Atelier des Lauves, his last workshop. This celebration, Cezanne 2025, will bring up to 400,000 more visitors to a city that’s already a prime summer destination. Key sites will be open only for guided visits, so reserve ahead.

This outpouring of admiration would have never happened a century ago. The Aixois generally derided the painter during his lifetime: The impressionists aimed to please with their pretty palette. The post-impressionist Cezanne shocked with his bold colors and geometric forms. “It takes time to like Cezanne because he is more complex than you realize,” said Bruno Ely, director of the Musee Granet, which will present the largest collection of Cezanne’s work to date as part of Cezanne 2025.

Garlic soup, glass sidewalk

The old town of Aix-en-Provence is one of the most beautiful in France, with cobblestone streets, elegant facades and sun-dappled terraces that are perfect for sipping rosé. The hundreds of gurgling fountains nod to its founding as a Roman colony, Aquae Sextiae, for its thermal waters. Many of the exquisitely preserved buildings date back to the Middle Ages and Aix’s reign as the capital of Provence. The medieval city flourished, becoming a hub of art, justice and education, with the founding of its still-operating university in 1409.

Cezanne’s story is woven through the pedestrian-­friendly streets of the old town. To explore, I downloaded Sur les Pas de Cezanne (In Cezanne’s Footsteps), a self-guided walking tour, which included the grand St.-Sauveur Cathedral, an eclectic smorgasbord of baroque, Gothic and Romanesque styles seven centuries in the making, where Cezanne attended Sunday Mass.

Just a few blocks southeast of the church, Cezanne’s last apartment sits steps from the newly opened Las Galinas, which is offering a three-course menu (35 euros, or about $40) that includes a local delicacy, aigo boulido, or garlic soup. It is one of more than two dozen Provencal restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Bastide Bourrelly, getting in on the Cezanne fervor by featuring menus inspired by the painter.

In the nearby Place Richelme, I browsed the local produce — finding early-season tomatoes — at one of Aix’s many farmers’ markets and then wandered over to the Palais de Justice, to gaze at the ruins of the 13th-century Palais Comtal beneath a glass sidewalk. Across the Place des Precheurs, I spotted the Madeleine church, where Cezanne was baptized.

A lost work revealed

“In my lifetime, no Cezanne will enter,” proclaimed Henri Pontier, the curator of what is now the Musee Granet, in 1900, echoing the ambivalence Aix held toward the artist who would become its most famous son. He kept that promise: Pontier died in 1926, and the museum did not acquire a Cezanne until 1984. Decades later, the museum is at the center of Cezanne 2025. In “Cezanne au Jas de Bouffan” (18 euros, opening June 28) the museum will exhibit a whopping 133 paintings, drawings and watercolors on loan from 75 institutions around the world.

The exhibition’s common thread is the Jas de Bouffan country estate, just west of the old town, bought by Cezanne’s banker father in 1859 as a bucolic retreat. The manor became Cezanne’s center of gravity. He used its living room walls as his canvases for 40 years, and the estate is where he found farmworkers to serve as models for “The Card Players” and began his obsessive study of the human form, resulting in more than 200 works like “Baigneuses et Baigneurs,” or “The Bathers.”

The paintings on the wall panels were meticulously removed by scalpel after the family sold the estate in 1899, but Cezanne 2025 will bring them back by projecting images of them onto the walls. Visitors will also be able to see one work that never left: the previously unknown and painstakingly restored “L’Entree du Port.” Visits to the Jas de Bouffan estate will be only through 18-person guided tours (9.50 euros) until 2026; reserve well in advance.

The final studio

The newly renovated Atelier des Lauves is worth the 20-minute walk uphill from town on the avenue now named for the artist. Cezanne built the golden villa in 1901 to house his studio, and he died there in 1906. Reserve ahead for a guided tour of the studio and its verdant garden (9.50 euros, opens June 28).

Climb into the scene

The Bibemus Quarries — a mosaic of fragrant pines, Provencal-blue skies and rocks in infinite ochers about 4 miles east of the old town — offer a front-row seat to Cezanne’s pigment prowess. “Light is a thing that cannot be reproduced, but must be represented by something else — by color,” said my guide, Cecile Corellou, 59, quoting the painter as we ambled through the awe-inspiring copper cliffs that so seduced him — I could have climbed into the photo of “Carriere de Bibemus” she showed me. Note that the quarry is accessible only by tourist-office-run tours (17 euros).

To get close to Cezanne’s mountain muse, take a tour of La Route Cezanne, which winds along the southern side of the mountain and is staggeringly beautiful when bathed in the setting sun. You can join a three-hour e-bike tour (220 euros for up to 12 people, plus 36 euros bike rental per person) with Secrets d’Ici, or take a hike. The popular Sentier Imoucha trek departs from the north face near the fairy-tale Chateau de Vauvenargues, the final resting place of Pablo Picasso, who boasted that he had bought Cezanne’s mountain.

The Imoucha hike sets off from behind the Barrage de Bimont dam — its blindingly turquoise waters flow from the algae-rich Gorges du Verdon. A thigh-thumper of a climb up limestone dotted with rosemary and thyme leads to the 60-foot-tall Croix de Provence, erected near the summit by a local vicar to ward off evil (three and a half hours round trip.) Just below, the 17th-century Ste.-Victoire Priory, topped by a rare pregnant Virgin Mary, is a lovely place for a picnic with a view.

Admiring the landscape from 3,103 feet on Montagne Ste.-Victoire, I realized I had swapped perspectives: I was no longer viewing the mountain as Cezanne did, but looking from the mountain toward where Cezanne would have stood with his brush, palette and easel. It all reminded me of a famous line from “La Prisonniere,” by Marcel Proust: “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company