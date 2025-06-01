Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 1, 2025
Waipahu resident Thomas Higa situated himself in the corner of a shot to show off Poke Perfect, a pretty restaurant in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where they serve “Hawaiian inspired food.” Photo by Shirley Higa.
While visiting Christchurch, New Zealand, Cynthia Sato of Honolulu asked about the name of Shaka Bros restaurant. The manager didn’t know its origin, she said, “just that it was a surfer’s gesture, and owner was a surfer.” Photo by Harvey Sato.
Joy Okimoto of Aiea was with Jan Takamine in Ibusuki, Japan, where they spotted Welina-Mahalo Fast Food takeout restaurant, which offers a menu of soft serve ice cream made with fresh cream from Hokkaido. Photo by Myron Okimoto.