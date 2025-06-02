Fourth suspect in Makaha shooting turns himself in to police

A fourth man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Makaha Wednesday turned himself in Saturday night.

The man, 18, surrendered at the Kapolei Police Station at 10:30 p.m.

Earlier that day, Honolulu police arrested a 17-year-old boy and two men, ages 20 and 21, in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Makaha.

The arrests were made in the Waianae area by the District 8 and District 2 Crime Reduction Units, according to a social media post by the Honolulu Police Department.

The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and firearm offenses. Charges are pending with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victims were hanging out in the yard of a Lahaina Street residence,” according to a description of the shooting from HPD. “Just after 9 p.m., they saw the suspects approach on foot. Three of the suspects were in possession of firearms.”

One of the suspects shot at the group in the yard, according to police.

The victims tried to run away from the gunfire into the house but the door was locked.

One of the victims grabbed a firearm and “shot one round into the air.”

At the same time, the victims were able to open the door. “While this happened, the suspects shot at them multiple times, striking four of them, to include the deceased victim,” read the police highlight. “During the incident, the three armed suspects accidentally shot the 4th suspect. The 4th suspect was initially believed to be a victim in this case.”

The barrage killed a 19-year-old man and left four others wounded, including two 19-year-old men, a 21-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.