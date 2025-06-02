Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan stepping down

Arthur “Joe” Logan is stepping down as the 12th chief of the Honolulu Police Department on June 30.

Logan, a former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard, was selected by the Honolulu Police Commission on May 23, 2022. Mayor Rick Blangiardi accepted Logan’s resignation this afternoon.

Blangiardi said today that Logan will be replaced by former HPD Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, who currently serves as chief of the Hawaii Police Department, as an interim chief.

It took nearly a year to hire Logan who was selected with a unanimous vote by the commission. Logan was selected from four finalists.

The other three were Moszkowicz; then-HPD Maj. Mike Lambert, now director of the state Department of Law Enforcement; and retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner.

The grandson of a New York City police officer who has two brothers who served in the department, Logan joined HPD in 1982. He served as a patrol officer, narcotics/vice officer and solo bike officer before being promoted to sergeant and was assigned as a detective in the robbery detail.

He went on to lead the 2,000-member Hawaii National Guard with an annual budget of $200 million. Logan worked as a criminal investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office prior to taking command of HPD.