Man arrested after running into traffic on H-1 Freeway

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he was found running into traffic on the H-1 West Freeway.

The Honolulu Police Department said in a social media post Monday evening that around 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a male walking on the freeway’s right shoulder.

After the officers made multiple requests to the man to leave the roadway for his safety, HPD said “the male initially appeared to comply but then fled into oncoming traffic, attempting to jump the median into the eastbound lanes.”

According to HPD’s statement, officers were able to safely apprehend him and arrested the man for violating the “obedience to police officers” law.

HPD said in a statement, “Your safety matters. The freeway is neither safe nor permissible for pedestrians.”

