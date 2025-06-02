No appointment necessary at new Kuakini urgent care

Kuakini Urgent Care, the newest addition to the Kuakini Health System, is now open.

The new urgent care center opened its doors at 8 a.m. today on the first floor of the Kuakini Physicians Tower at 405 N. Kuakini St., next door to Kuakini Medical Center. A blessing and opening ceremony were held Friday.

The new center will be staffed with physicians and nurse practitioners that can provide fast, convenient evaluation and care for a wide range of minor injuries and illnesses. No appointments will be necessary.

“If you need to be seen today, you can come in to our Urgent Care and you’ll be seen by one of our providers – physicians and nurse practitioners,” said Medical Director Dr. Jason Fleming in a news release. “They’re fast, they’re friendly and they’re competent. You’ll get the care you need, when you need it.”

Services include immunizations (for flu, tetanus, Measles, Mumps & Rubella, and travel), physical exams, COVID testing, work and school clearance, medical advice, prescriptions, and treatments for cuts and scrapes, upper respiratory infections, ear infections, sprains, strains and fractures, and minor emergencies.

Patients should bring a driver’s license of picture ID and insurance card. Kuakini Urgent Care will accept most major insurance plans and credit cards.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Free, validated parking for urgent care patients is available in the Kuakini Physicians Tower.

Kuakini Urgent Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for major holidays such as the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Online check-ins are also available.

For more information, call 808-547-9591.