Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 2, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

No appointment necessary at new Kuakini urgent care

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 5:34 p.m.

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM Dr. Jason Fleming and Michael Formby, managing director of the City and County of Honolulu, at the opening ceremony on Friday.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM

Dr. Jason Fleming and Michael Formby, managing director of the City and County of Honolulu, at the opening ceremony on Friday.

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM Dr. Jason Fleming and Gregg Oishi, Kuakini Health System president and CEO, untying the ceremonial lei to open Kuakini Urgent Care on Friday.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM

Dr. Jason Fleming and Gregg Oishi, Kuakini Health System president and CEO, untying the ceremonial lei to open Kuakini Urgent Care on Friday.

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM Kuakini Urgent Care physicians Dr. Jason Fleming, left, and Dr. Ryan Yee.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM

Kuakini Urgent Care physicians Dr. Jason Fleming, left, and Dr. Ryan Yee.

COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM Dr. Jason Fleming and Michael Formby, managing director of the City and County of Honolulu, at the opening ceremony on Friday.
COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM Dr. Jason Fleming and Gregg Oishi, Kuakini Health System president and CEO, untying the ceremonial lei to open Kuakini Urgent Care on Friday.
COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM Kuakini Urgent Care physicians Dr. Jason Fleming, left, and Dr. Ryan Yee.

Kuakini Urgent Care, the newest addition to the Kuakini Health System, is now open.

The new urgent care center opened its doors at 8 a.m. today on the first floor of the Kuakini Physicians Tower at 405 N. Kuakini St., next door to Kuakini Medical Center. A blessing and opening ceremony were held Friday.

The new center will be staffed with physicians and nurse practitioners that can provide fast, convenient evaluation and care for a wide range of minor injuries and illnesses. No appointments will be necessary.

“If you need to be seen today, you can come in to our Urgent Care and you’ll be seen by one of our providers – physicians and nurse practitioners,” said Medical Director Dr. Jason Fleming in a news release. “They’re fast, they’re friendly and they’re competent. You’ll get the care you need, when you need it.”

Services include immunizations (for flu, tetanus, Measles, Mumps & Rubella, and travel), physical exams, COVID testing, work and school clearance, medical advice, prescriptions, and treatments for cuts and scrapes, upper respiratory infections, ear infections, sprains, strains and fractures, and minor emergencies.

Patients should bring a driver’s license of picture ID and insurance card. Kuakini Urgent Care will accept most major insurance plans and credit cards.

Free, validated parking for urgent care patients is available in the Kuakini Physicians Tower.

Kuakini Urgent Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for major holidays such as the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Online check-ins are also available.

For more information, call 808-547-9591.

See more:Health

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide