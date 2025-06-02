Queen’s Bath closed for safety until further notice

The access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville was closed over the weekend due to hazardous ocean conditions, according to Kauai County officials.

It remains closed this morning, officials said, until further notice.

Ocean Safety Bureau officials assess ocean conditions daily and will continue to close the access gate as needed throughout the year in the interest of public safety.

Due to staffing issues, the Bureau said the Anini roving patrol remains offline today.

“Entering the water during these conditions can be hazardous and could cause serious injury or death,” said the Ocean Safety Bureau. “Beachgoers are advised to exercise caution in these areas.”

Warning signs have also been posted this morning of Portuguese man o’ war spotted in waters off Lydgate Beach Park this morning. The Ocean Safety Bureau advises no swimming in the area.

For updates, please speak to a county lifeguard at any station or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.