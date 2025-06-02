Solvent detected in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park water

State health officials said low levels of a chemical used as an industrial solvent were detected in a water sample collected from the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park water system.

The Hawaii Department of Health said in a news release that low levels of PCBTF, or 1-chloro-4-(trifluoromethyl)-benzene, were detected in a sample collected in April from a catchment of the water system owned by the U.S. Department of Interior.

The catchment serves Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii island.

DOH said the PCBTF was detected at a concentration of 2.57 micrograms per liter on April 8, and it was formally notified of it in an email on May 23.

”PCBTF is an industrial solvent that is currently not regulated in drinking water, meaning there is no established federal or state maximum contaminant level (MCL) or state environmental action level,” said DOH in a news release. “While toxicity data for drinking water exposure is limited, current information does not suggest an acute health risk at the level detected. The water system continues to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.”

DOH said affected users may contact Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park for more information.