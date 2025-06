A woman estimated to be in her late 20s was in serious condition after an apparent stabbing on Waiakamilo Road in Kalihi this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS paramedics responded to the scene at 4:06 p.m. on Waiakamilo Road, and treated a woman for stab wounds. She was taken to a trauma hospital.

No further information on the stabbing was immediately available.