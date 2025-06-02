Letter: Hold bullies, parents and kids alike, accountable

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was appalled to hear about the video of four teens beating up a special-needs woman in Wahiawa. To add insult to injury, one of the teens’ parents said that “I didn’t mean for it to go this far.” To me, this implies that the parent knew what was going on and approved of the bullying.

I believe that both parents and teens involved need to be held accountable for the hideous beating they gave the innocent special-needs woman. Parents don’t discipline their children and oftentimes approve of their children’s bad behavior.

Time to stop bullying at all levels of society by giving the appropriate consequences to parents, kids and adults.

Alan Kim

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter