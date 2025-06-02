Letter: Incarceration sometimes only public-safety option

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter raises more questions than answers about the efficacy of rehabilitating criminal offenders (“Prioritize rehabilitation, not more incarceration,” Star-Advertiser, May 28).

I, too, care about my community, including the incarcerated. But I believe public safety must remain the priority in a healthy and peaceful community. This may require the occasional construction of new penal facilities.

Has the letter writer considered that some offenders are unable or unwilling to benefit from education, job training and treatment? That some are unable to care for themselves outside of a coercive setting? Or that sometimes it is the offender who may not realize it, but the primary responsibility for his criminal misbehavior lies within the offender?

It is not always social conditions or the fault of society.

Michael Kappos

Waikiki

