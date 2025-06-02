Letter: Pandora’s box of wrong acts, pardons by Trump

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Team Trump has opened Pandora’s box since inauguration with nonstop, unconstitutional attacks against decency and American norms.

Recently, it was gross corruption in broad daylight: A Mideast visit to countries with Donald Trump business interests; a jet officially received from Qatar; Trump crypto dinner with a vast foreign contingent wanting access to his ear; and don’t forget Elon Musk’s $288 million Trump campaign donation, after which investigations into Musk’s nefarious activities were dropped.

And now, Trump’s new “weaponization” chief, who is focusing on assumed Joe Biden legal actions against the GOP, was also Trump’s pardon attorney. Trump issued pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud. And he pardoned tax cheat Paul Walczak days after Walczak’s mother attended a $1 million, Trump donation dinner.

And don’t forget the January 6 pardons.

Yes, other presidents have given sketchy pardons, but Trump’s pardon count is comparatively astronomical.

Patrick Caldwell

Kailua

