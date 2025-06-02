Letter: Something must be done about feral chicken bane

Feral chickens gathered outside the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building on Punchbowl Street as workers left their jobs for the day in March 2020.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources needs to take action to reduce the numbers of feral chickens in the parks and along major roadways in Honolulu. They are competing with other wildlife, especially birds native to Hawaii.

It would not take long to reduce the numbers given the effectiveness of specially-designed, humane traps and cages.

Given the outbreak of the latest bird flu, it should not take long to take the needed health-related steps.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter