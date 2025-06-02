Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 2, 2025 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Something must be done about feral chicken bane

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Feral chickens gathered outside the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building on Punchbowl Street as workers left their jobs for the day in March 2020.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Feral chickens gathered outside the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building on Punchbowl Street as workers left their jobs for the day in March 2020.