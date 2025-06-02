Letter: Trump tackling inherited federal deficit, problems

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There was once a time when the conservative Republican Party was not a political evil, as it is presently being portrayed. In the past, the wants were simple: balanced spending budget, smaller federal government and less federal government influence on the states.

President Donald Trump inherited a tremendous national deficit. The federal government has grown larger than the Founding Fathers ever envisioned. The federal government has created rules and regulations that should have been left to the states.

Whether or not Trump was in office, whoever bankrolls the national debt, will own the U.S. Will it be Communist China?

The political opposition wants Trump to solve every single political issue yesterday.

Keoni Ronald May

Punchbowl

