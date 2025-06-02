Off the news: Do due diligence for construction project

With summer here and construction jobs going gangbusters, the city Department of Planning and Permitting is warning folks against illegal construction activities. For consumers, that means taking care when hiring contractors, designers, architects and engineers for building projects.

There are many steps consumers can take to ensure legit pros are used, not illegitimate ones that might cut corners or end up costing customers more for the job. One step: check that the firm has a valid license to do business in this state at 808ne.ws/prolicensing.