Off the news: Teens, dive into free summer fun at YMCA

For another summer, the YMCA of Honolulu is offering free teen memberships for 13- to 18-year-olds, with openings at all seven Oahu locations for access to YMCA pools, gyms and fitness centers, and teen-only events through Aug. 3. To register, go to 808ne.ws/YMCAteensummer2025 or call 808-678-4296.

The new-gen benefit has old-gen roots, going back 100-plus years: It’s supported by descendants of City Mill founder Chung Kun Ai, a teen himself when he came to Hawaii, who co-founded the Nuuanu Y in 1918. Named for C.K.’s son, the David C. Ai Charitable Trust supports the summer memberships.