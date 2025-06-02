Editorial: Will ‘CampusTown’ make the grade?

Commiserating with peers about topics of the day over a quick bite or a cup of coffee is a defining experience of college life. This social aspect of higher education — scholarly discussions that go beyond the classroom — and the need to support thousands of college-age adults, many of whom are confined to dorms, gave way to the college town: a symbiosis between commercial enterprise and educational institutions.

Often cropping up around campuses on the mainland, these dense concentrations of retail shops, eateries, bars and amusement spots provide almost everything a budding student needs to survive and thrive. The ambiance of such areas is often unique to a host city or state, and some cities attempt to recreate this naturally-occurring phenomenon through the designation of college town zones.

Unfortunately, similar experiences are not available across the University of Hawaii’s 10-campus system. But that could change with “CampusTown,” an ambitious initiative to place a mixed-use development on 15 acres of land across the street from UH Manoa, where the former PBS Hawaii building and UH Laboratory School, College of Education and Children’s Center are currently located. Preliminary plans call for educational, housing, retail and food assets on site. At an informational community meeting in May, UH project partner PBR Hawaii went much further, suggesting that an “activity hub” with a range of wish-list features — from food trucks and gardens to an e-sports arena and bowling alley — will foster interaction between students, faculty, staff and residents. Quite the dream.

If seen through with care, adequate outreach and community cooperation, CampusTown could prove a fruitful addition that solves a number of longstanding issues (adequate workforce and student housing being a major consideration), vitalizes the area and enriches students’ academic lifestyle.

Depending on its success, it might also serve as a blueprint for future builds at other UH campuses. Handled poorly, however, the development could quickly devolve into a quagmire.

UH and PBR have been light on details, and officials were disinterested in community questions and recommendations during the May workshop, according to people who were there. That is worrying. Answers to issues impacting educational resources should be readily accessible from representatives of the state’s preeminent authority on higher education.

Of greatest concern is UH Lab School — where it will go or what it will do should CampusTown move forward. The Children’s Center is ready to move to Hale Haukani at the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration site and the College of Education to the Snyder Hall replacement on the UH Manoa campus, but the Lab School has brokered no such deal. That could leave a roughly 450-strong student body in the lurch. An unacceptable outcome for an important state charter school.

Also troubling are the unknowns, and there are many. The work slate is nearly blank, with only a rough outline and a few eye-grabbing ideas highlighted in neon. As UH Chief Financial Affairs Officer Kalbert Young told the Star-Advertiser, “We’re not even at the start. This is like before you even get to the gate, what should we talk about?” UH said that “[n]either the university’s current long-range development plan (2019) nor its six-year Capital Improvement Plan (ending in 2028) includes any plans to redevelop the site,” suggesting that any action will come years down the line.

Other concerns, including restoration or preservation of historical structures, such as Wist Hall, and their contents are a discussion for another day. It would be prudent for UH and PBR to first turn their sketch into a fully formed plan, based on a complete and thorough feasibility study for redeveloping the area — as directed by the state Legislature in 2023 — and open the door to any and all input. Most important: Be transparent throughout the process.