Charlene Acuhido, of the Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission Bon Dance Team, joins other participants in a bon dance led by Haleiwa Bon Dance Club during a mini bon dance workshop session, Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu.

Pockets of grassy areas and parking lots across Hawaii will soon be aglow with lanterns and filled with aromas of andagi and yakitori when the first bon dance of the summer kicks off Saturday at Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu.

It’s a tradition held across the state since Japanese immigrants came to Hawaii to work on plantation fields in the late 19th century.

Obon, which translates to “lantern festival,” always came in the summertime in Japan as it coincided with monsoon season, according to Rev. David Fujimoto. Its celebration, which traditionally involves a multiday commemoration of the dead, “gave them something to look forward to,” Fujimoto said.

“It gave them hope; it gave them a sense of community, of supporting each other,” Fujimoto said.

In Hawaii the bon odori (bon dance) has been popularized for its social gatherings, plentiful food vendors and dancing hours into the night; but its origins are somber — the dance, Fuji­moto said, is just one aspect of welcoming the dead back into the earthly realm.

Now, more than ever, Fujimoto said, it’s important for the public to support Hawaii’s bon odori as many local vendors have struggled financially throughout the international tariff war.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Everybody is feeling kind of down — it’s a way of boosting your morale,” Fujimoto said. “The more important thing, too, is you’re supporting local businesses that I think are suffering today. Come for the fellowship, come support your local businesses.”

Hawaii’s obon traditions vary across the state depending on the sect of Buddhism practiced and the temple attended. Prior to the bon dance, many families will visit grave sites with food and flowers as offerings, according to Nate Gyotoku, president of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

Fujimoto said the first obon after a loved one dies, known as hatsubon, is one of the most important commemorations.

For the initial obon service, Fujimoto, a reverend at Mo‘ili‘ili Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, will host a columbarium and graveyard services. Sometimes, Fuji­moto will host a service in people’s home, he said.

“We understand that our loved ones have gone to the ‘pure land,’ so it’s not necessarily them coming back, but it’s that acknowledgement, that feeling of appreciation for their lives,” Fujimoto said. “For me, coming from a chaplain side of things, I see where the families are at that time — do I need to talk more about the grieving process or appreciation (for their lives)?”

Fujimoto said he’ll often turn off the lights and pro­ject images of the stars in their homes, while reciting a poem of the moon, reminding them that “the person is still watching over us, telling us not to worry and any time you feel alone, just look up.”

“That kind of feeling is what I try to achieve during the obon service,” Fujimoto said. “Many times I ask, What is that feeling like for you? What is that feeling the first Christmas when the chair is empty, or the first Thanksgiving when their place setting is replaced?”

The bon odori typically follows the obon service, Gyotoku said. But, unlike Japan’s obon celebrations, which span one or two weekends in August across the nation, Hawaii hosts bon odori almost weekly from June through the end of September.

In Hawaii the extended season has been a unique aspect of the islands’ festivals for decades, as temples will share a “yagura,” or the main center tower, resembling a Japanese castle, that the crowd dances around.

Traditionally in Japan, each temple will build their own yagura, but during Hawaii’s early plantation days, limited resources forced Japanese Buddhists to collaborate and build one yagura to share.

It’s partly why the obon season lasts so long in Hawaii, Gyotoku said.

“Because of that, the yagura would travel to different temples, and they would share the same one,” Gyo­toku said.

While larger Hawaii temples today still make their own yagura, it’s still common to share the centerpiece, due to the aging congregations and financial limitations, said Derrick Iwata, a bon dance instructor at Waipahu Soto Mission Bon Dance Club.

Drive around Oahu during obon season, Gyotoku said, and one is likely to spot the commonly shared yagura that has “Honolulu Fuku­shima Bon Dance Club” atop its striped exterior.

The early sharing of the yagura on plantations brought bon dance to Hawaii’s masses, melting cultures together and creating transforming the strictly traditional ceremony and celebration into a summertime gathering, Gyotoku said.

“It’s definitely grown into a community-oriented event, versus a religious event, but I think that’s part of the responsibility of these temples is to be able to communicate what the reasons behind these traditions are and be able to express and uphold it so that the real reasons behind it doesn’t die,” Gyotoku said. “The festival and dancing part is great, but there’s a purpose to it.”

Many participants of bon dance merely copy the movements of the first few circles that surround the yagura, which Iwata likes to call the “obachan” (auntie) circles; but, Iwata said, each dance and folk song resembles the storytelling of hula, where each movement has meaning and evokes an image.

For example, Iwata said the popular “Tanko bushi” song depicts the coal miners’ dance, which shows the person digging the coal, throwing a bag over their shoulder and wiping sweat from their brow.

Bon dance clubs often belong to a specific temple, and the dances performed are representative of that Buddhist tradition and the rural or urban roots of its initial congregation, Iwata said.

Today, Iwata said, bon dances have evolved to include J-pop songs that appeal to the next generation. But regardless of the type of dance or music performed, the act of dancing around the yagura in a circle is grounded in the overarching Buddhist tradition of being with ancestors, he said.

“We dance in circles so that we don’t have partners,” Iwata said. “We dance in circles, and there’s space between each circle because your family, your ancestors that are coming back, are dancing next to you.”

Iwata said he’s dancing with his grandparents, who would take him to the Wai­pahu Soto Mission bon dance when he was a kid.

“The concept of obon is a time to reflect and remember those who have passed away, to honor them, to be thankful for what they have given us and what we will pass on,” Iwata said. “I do it to continue that tradition of honoring my family members who have gone, my friends, my instructors, what they have taught me, and be grateful for my life as well.”

OAHU’S OBON FESTIVALS IN JUNE:

>> Saturday at Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 4-10 p.m.

>> June 13 at Pan-Pacific Festival, 7-10 p.m.

>> June 13-14 at Wahiawa Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

>> June 21 at Ewa Hongwanji, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

>> June 27-28 at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 6-10:30 p.m.

For a list of bon dances across Hawaii, visit 808ne.ws/bondance2025.