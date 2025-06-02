Hawaii pitcher Cooper Walls, 6 other players enter transfer portal

Two weeks after being named the Big West’s Freshman Pitcher of the Year, Hawaii right-hander Cooper Walls is seeking a new school.

Walls was among seven Rainbow Warriors who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, the first day baseball players may apply. The portal window is open through July 1.

As a freshman, Walls was 3-3 with a 3.73 earned-run average. In 60-1/3 innings, Walls struck out 45 and walked 15. He moved into the series-opening role.

Right-handed reliever Ethan Thomas also entered the portal. After recovering from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, Thomas came back this season to make 18 appearances and pitch to a 3.60 ERA with three saves. Thomas averaged 13.3 strikeouts and 2.2 walks per nine innings.

Designated hitter/first baseman Aidan Kuni, catcher Kevin Ferguson, pitcher Joshua Surigao and outfielders Will Bowen and Jack Salmon also are in the portal.

“The times we live in, basically you’re gonna have a different team every year,” said UH coach Rich Hill, who plans to recruit players from the portal. “It’s a great opportunity for us to build a roster and construct a roster that is NCAA Tournament caliber. It’s very do-able with what’s been going on with the transfer portal.”