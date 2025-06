On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Brewers at Reds 1:10 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Angels at Red Sox 1:10 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Mets at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: NCAA REGIONALS

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Wake Forest vs. Tennessee noon ESPNU NA/221 73

LSU vs. Little Rock 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/221 74

SOCCER

CONCACAF W U-20: Panama vs. Nicaragua 6:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

CONCACAF W U-20: Mexico vs. Canada 9:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, BRACKET FINALS

Texas vs. Tennessee 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Texas vs. Tennessee( if necessary) 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma (if necessary) 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open (continued) midnight TNT 43/553 125

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 11 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

TUESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Guardians at Yankees 1:05 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Angels at Red Sox 1:10 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Mets at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Mets at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

CONCACAF W U-20: Prt. Rico vs. Guyana 6:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

UEFA Women’s Nations: Spain vs. England 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

CONCACAF W U-20: U.S. vs. Costa Rica 9:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Women’s friendly: United States vs. Jamaica 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open (continued) midnight TNT 43/553 125

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 11 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Mets at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

TUESDAY

TIME STATION