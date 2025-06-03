DLNR says injury to endangered Hawaiian hawk was suspicious

State conservation officers are looking for leads on a potential case of human-caused injury to an endangered Hawaiian hawk on Hawaii island.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said that last month, a Mountain View resident found an emaciated Hawaiian hawk, or ʻio, on her property with the upper portion of its beak missing.

The injured hawk was taken to the nonprofit Hawaii Wildlife Center, which contacted the DLNR Divisions of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Forestry and Wildlife.

Upon examination, experts determined the injury was not natural, but human-caused. The hawk had to be euthanized because it was no longer able to feed itself.

“I just want to make people aware that these types of abuses are happening in our backyards and if community members see something, please say something,” said DOFAW wildlife biologist Raymond McGuire in a news release.

The Hawaii Wildlife Center received a tip the previous week of a free hawk being offered on Craigslist in Mountain View. Posted photos of the hawk showed similarities to the one admitted, but with its full beak.

Officials said the post has since been deleted, and it has not been determined if the two are related.

In Hawaii, endangered wildlife such as the io are protected, and intentionally harming or killing them are prohibited by law and punishable.

DLNR is encouraging community members to report suspected cases.

“We’ve received several reports in recent years of shootings and other harmful misconduct aimed at Hawaiian hawks,” said McGuire. “We can all contribute to the protection of our native io and stop the trend of abuse if we keep our eyes open and speak up.”

Tips can be reported to the DLNR hotline at 808-643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.