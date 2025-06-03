Elon Musk slams Trump-backed tax bill as ‘disgusting abomination’

WASHINGTON >> Elon Musk today amplified his criticism of the sweeping tax and spending bill that President Donald Trump has been pushing fellow Republicans in Congress to embrace, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that will increase the deficit.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” the billionaire Musk wrote in an X post. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

The House of Representatives last month passed the bill by one vote, after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the measure — which would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump’s main legislative accomplishment in his first term — would add $3.8 trillion to the federal government’s $36.2 trillion in debt. The Senate, also controlled by Trump’s Republicans, aims to pass the measure in the next month, though senators are expected to revise the House-passed version of the bill.

Trump appointed Musk, the world’s richest person, to lead a government cost-cutting and efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the massive savings he had sought.

Musk left his formal role in the administration last week as his time as a special government employee with the Department of Government Efficiency came to an end.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Tesla CEO also criticized the bill in an interview the week before he left, saying it will undermine DOGE’s work. Trump brushed off the criticism.

Musk came out against it even more strongly today.

“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” Musk said on X.

The White House dismissed the most recent attack.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said at a White House briefing. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who aims to pass the bill through his chamber in the next month, said he disagreed with Musk.

“My hope is that as he has an opportunity to further assess what this bill actually does, that he comes to a different conclusion,” Thune, of South Dakota, told reporters. “But nevertheless, I mean, we have a job to do.”