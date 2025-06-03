Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Firefighters extinguish warehouse fire in Kapolei

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:14 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out Monday evening at a warehouse in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. for a building fire at 91-371 Komohana Place. Seven units with 23 personnel responded, arriving on scene within minutes to find smoke coming from the front of a medium-sized warehouse.

Firefighters were able to break through the front doors to initiate a fire attack with handlines. The warehouse also had activated sprinklers, which contributed to the fire control.

HFD confirmed no occupants were in the building at the time.

The fire was brought under control at 7:16 p.m. and fully extinguished at 7:31 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide