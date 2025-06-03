Hawaii island man charged with multiple crimes involving children

A Hawaii County grand jury indicted a 44-year-old Puna man Monday for the alleged sexual assault of two minors, production and dissemination of child pornography, and other charges for incidents occurring from Feb. 1 to May 29.

Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen announced the charges Monday against Joseph Donald Tibbs, who made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court Monday. Tibbs’ bail was maintained at $4.815 million.

Prosecutors filed a motion requesting Tibbs be held without bail. They also filed a motion to seal court documents to protect the privacy interests of the children involved and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The 15-count indictment charges Tibbs with seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree promotion of child abuse, two counts of second-degree promotion of child abuse, two counts of use of a computer in the commission of a separate crime and two counts of incest.

Regarding the two counts of first-degree promoting child abuse, Tibbs allegedly produced or participated in the making of child pornography with photos or videos of two different children, identified as Persons 1 and 2.

Tibbs is also accused of disseminating child pornography and possessing 30 or more images of child pornography, with at least one image containing a minor younger than 12; first-degree sexual assault of two children.

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Hawaii State Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Hawaii Police Department, Maui Police Department, Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office and Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the county prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The felony investigation was led by Chief Investigator Daniel Pang, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and Detective Chandler Nacino, Vice-West, Hawaii Police Department. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Annaliese Wolf is prosecuting the case.

Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.