Ka Makana Alii standoff ends in immigrant’s arrest

An immigrant allegedly living in the country illegally was wanted on a federal arrest warrant and refused to leave his car in Kapolei Monday, forcing agents to break a window to arrest him.

Homeland Security Investigations told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that their agents and “federal law enforcement partners executed the arrest of Ricardo Ramirez Almaguer who had entered and remained in the United States illegally.”

“Mr. Almaguer was previously encountered with drug paraphernalia and has a prior arrest by HPD for driving under the influence,” according to the statement from HSI.

Almaguer was arrested in Waianae Sept. 19, 2023 and charged with drunk driving, driving without a license, and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, according to state court records.

Through a Spanish interpreter, he eventually plead no contest to the impaired driving charge. The other charges were dismissed with prejudice.

Footage of federal agents, dressed in buffs, sunglasses and other accessories that conceal their faces, showing them executing an arrest warrant for an alleged illegal immigrant in the parking lot of the Ka Makana Alii mall went viral Monday.

The third and final clip posted was viewed 6,835 times and generated 1,507 comments.

Six federal agents surrounded a black sedan and boxed it into a parking stall with a sport utility vehicle. One of the clips shows a back passenger window of the car shattered.

An unmasked woman in a white shirt and black slacks is seen trying to get a man, dressed in a long sleeve flannel shirt, black hat and sunglasses, who attempted to intervene on Almaguer’s behalf, to back away from the driver side car window.

“… judicial warrant … we assure you the party has the right to remain silent … you are harassing him (Almaguer) … I need you to step away sir,” says the woman in the footage.

Three clips of the hours-long standoff were posted to the Instagram account @hawaiinewsreport.

“The witnesses say he is not an illegal alien but was frightened and locked himself inside his car. Onlookers witnessed this incident and tried to intervene by filming and asking questions. The witnesses were worried about the man’s health while being inside the unrunning car for almost 2 hours because of the heat,” read the caption on the third clip.

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation posted on its national social media feeds that agents are “ramping up efforts” with agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement to use “advanced tools to track down dangerous criminals and stop threats before they reach our streets.”

“The FBI has been committed to supporting our partners in immigration enforcement and will remain so,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser from the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office.

The FBI deferred questions about yesterday’s Ka Makana Alii arrest as DHS was the lead agency.