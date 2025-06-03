Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui man, 62, dies days after Kihei moped crash

A 62-year-old Maui man died days after a single-vehicle moped crash in Kihei, the Maui Police Department said today.

Kenneth Gricus, of Kihei, died at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Monday morning after being hospitalized since the May 28 collision at the intersection of Liloa Drive and Piikea Avenue.

Police said Gricus was riding a red 2022 YN moped northbound on Liloa Drive around 9:52 a.m. when he lost control near a roundabout. The moped began to weave and struck a raised curb near the south crosswalk, ejecting him onto the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Emergency responders transported him to the hospital in stable condition, but his condition later worsened and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said.

Speed is not believed to be a factor, and police said they are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Gricus’ death is Maui County’s 12th traffic fatality this year, up from seven at the same time in 2024.

Maui police extended condolences to Gricus’ family and friends in a statement today.

