Speed limit along Mamalahoa Highway in Kona to be reduced

The speed limit on a stretch of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Kona will be reduced from 45 to 35 mph to improve safety, effective Monday, according to state transportation officials.

New speed-limit signs will be installed by then on the stretch between the Honaunau Elementary School driveway (mile post 106.5) and the vicinity of Captain Cook Village Road (mile post 109).

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the lower speed limit will make it consistent through the corridor since it is also 35 mph before and after this segment of highway.

”The proposed speed limit change will provide a manageable, safe, consistent and enforceable speed,” said DOT in a news release. “Along this segment of Mamalahoa Highway, there are homes, schools and businesses. There have been near misses and accidents along this segment of highway, resulting in at least one death in the past five years.”

DOT said it actively manages speed to improve safety on state roads and makes adjustments where appropriate. Speed management and traffic calming measures have been shown to reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities, DOT said, while ensuring efficiency.