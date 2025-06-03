State ag inspectors capture live snake from Kaimuki backyard

State agriculture officials said a live, three-and-a-half-foot snake was captured in the backyard of a Kaimuki home on Sunday night.

The homeowner reported seeing the snake Sunday afternoon, and initially thought it was a child’s toy, but noticed the “toy” moving later in the evening and called 911.

Honolulu police officers responded, and at 10:15 p.m. called inspectors from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture Plant Quarantine Branch, with photos of the snake.

Branch inspectors arrived on scene at about 11:30 p.m. and used snake tongs to capture the snake, which has been identified as a non-venomous ball python. Due to its docile nature, inspectors believe it is likely an escaped pet.

Officials are reminding the public that snakes are illegal to possess in Hawaii because they have no natural predators in the state, and compete with native animal populations for food and habitat.

“Many species, such as the ball python, prey on birds and bird eggs, increasing the threat to our endangered native bird species,” said HDOA in a news release. “Large snakes may also be a threat to the health and safety of humans, pets and other domestic animals.”

Under state law, possessing illegal animals is a Class C felony, with a maximum fine of $200,000 and up to five years in prison.

Under the state’s amnesty program, those who own illegal animals may voluntarily turn them in to any HDOA office, local Humane Society, or municipal zoo, without criminal or civil penalties if done before an investigation is initiated. HDOA said animals turned in under amnesty will not be euthanized.

Anyone with information about illegal animals — or sightings of illegal animals or invasive species — should call the statewide toll-free pest hotline at 643-PEST (7378).