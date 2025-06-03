Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 85° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Woman, 52, in critical condition after e-bike crash in Manoa

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:05 p.m.

A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition after an apparent crash on an e-bike this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene on Manoa Road at about 10:15 a.m. today.

Paramedics treated the woman for multiple, traumatic injuries and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

It remained unclear whether the crash involved a collision with another vehicle. EMS did not say whether the woman was wearing a helmet.

No further details were immediately available.

See more:Traffic

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide