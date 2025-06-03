Woman, 52, in critical condition after e-bike crash in Manoa
A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition after an apparent crash on an e-bike this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to the scene on Manoa Road at about 10:15 a.m. today.
Paramedics treated the woman for multiple, traumatic injuries and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.
It remained unclear whether the crash involved a collision with another vehicle. EMS did not say whether the woman was wearing a helmet.
No further details were immediately available.