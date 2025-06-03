Column: It’s a perilous time for public servants

These are dismal times for public service, despite it being one of the most meaningful and necessary callings in our society.

For many years, people working in organizations with public missions have been stereotyped as mindless bureaucrats comfortably tending their pointless jobs until they can finally retire. It is in the genes of Americans to be suspicious of government.

Today, however, those views are descending to new lows. A very rich man believes people in federal agencies are lazy and ripping off taxpayers and tells them to send him an hourly record to prove they’re doing something. Radical, across-the-board cutbacks come suddenly and people don’t warrant even a thoughtful and respectful downsizing.

This is happening in the face of so much evidence contradicting the stereotype. Here is a recent example. In April 2025, three people losing their jobs because of the draconian downsizing were interviewed on a National Public Radio program. Despite what they were going through, they all said what they loved most about the work whose loss they were mourning was the sense of purposefulness. What they did made a difference in people’s lives.

Given this new low, why would anyone consider a career in public service in national, state or local government, or in a nonprofit organization?

Here’s why. The truth is that it is not possible to have a great society — socially, economically or politically — without healthy public institutions. The marketplace will not produce it, nor will an authoritarian direct us to it. It will come from the efforts of public organizations to ensure that the wealth generated in a vibrant economy is widely distributed and that Americans feel safe enough — from disease, internal predators and external threats — to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Moreover, it is public organizations that work to see that the cacophony of voices that reflects the diversity of our society are heard. Only vibrant public institutions can do this, and it is the desire for public service that makes them feasible.

Why should anyone bother to get an education to prepare them for public service? Because making these essential institutions and organizations meet their public responsibilities is hard work.

Government organizations — bureaucracies — are something we can’t live with, or without. They too often are strangled by accountability rules and operating procedures that once made sense but no longer do; people lower in their hierarchies who know things but can’t decide things; siloing and territoriality; luck-of-the draw leadership dependent on the outcome of an election; and too frequent legislative interference.

Nonprofit organizations may be smaller, less bureaucratic and more flexible — but people in them pursue their public missions in challenging environments. They must cope with understaffing, continuously compete for resources, and risk burnout.

Education for public service supports learning that helps take on the challenges of public service and of public organizations. It reduces being surprised by the diversity of issues that must be dealt with, and combines effective administration with situationally appropriate leadership. It lays the foundation not only for functioning more effectively in existing organizations, but changing them to incorporate both flexibility and accountability to reach their public purposes. This encourages making a difference no matter where someone is on the organization chart.

Finally, an education for public service opens a pathway to a priceless gift: a life of meaningful, purposeful work.

This piece is co-signed by members of the Dick Pratt Scholarship Endowment Committee: Mike Golojuch, Ann Kinningham, Debra Shiraishi-Pratt, Kenyon Tam, Keith Yamamoto and Charlene Young.

