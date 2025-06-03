Letter: Big difference between autocrats and statesmen

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Autocrats seem to govern on personal whims or grievances — unlike statesmen, who serve the best interests of their countries and people. Autocrats react, while statesmen consider. Autocrats only think about short-term gratification, while statesmen plan for the future.

If you look at the different world leaders today, you can easily spot the difference.

Cyrus Won

Palolo

