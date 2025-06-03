Letter: Job Corps should have remained a nonprofit

The Hawaii Job Corps campus in Waimanalo, due to shut down at month’s end due to funding cuts, was seen on Thursday.

As a 10-year former vocational instructor at Hawaii Job Corps, I am on one hand sorry to see the program end. However, before it was taken over by a for-profit business, it was run as a nonprofit in partnership with local unions with the qualified graduates entering the apprentice programs.

The new for-profit company got rid of all the union training and replaced them with soft jobs that pay way less without the union benefits. I believe that programs like the Job Corps should never be run as a for-profit business at the expense of the students who already have it tough enough or would not be in the program.

Mark Erwin

Kailua

