Letter: Memorial Day is for war dead, not lantern event

Another year goes by with Memorial Day being hijacked by a “group” of individuals who lost loved ones who did not die in the service of our country.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside for U.S. Armed Forces members who died in the service of their country. For others to use this day to honor their loved ones who do not fall into the true spirit/intent of this holiday is an affront to those who died defending our country. Further, it is shameful that our local TV stations give more attention to the floating candle event. Another affront to our fallen veterans.

I speak for a vast number of veterans whom I associate with. With respect, we ask that those who organize and participate in the floating lantern event to choose another date. Please do not continue to dishonor Memorial Day.

DJ Freitas

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter