Letter: Visitors, hosts pay many taxes; be grateful they do

A recent letter suggested that the tourist industry should foot the “green fee” bill (“Tourist industry should foot climate fee bill,” May 30, Star-Advertiser). My wife and I own a condotel unit in Waikiki; we are the “tourist industry.”

Over the years, as we file our general excise tax, transient accommodations tax (TAT) and Oahu TAT tax returns, we have a constant reminder of the increasing costs in the industry. This is on top of “resort rate” property tax, increasing water and sewer fees, and of course increased electric bills and insurance. All of this makes it hard to provide this service as part of the tourist industry.

The tourist makes it possible for us, and the fine workers who are the face of the industry, to continue to provide this experience. We should thank the tourists, rather than viewing them as cash cows.

Scott Smart

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter