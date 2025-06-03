Off the news: Free meals to fuel kids’ bodies, minds

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Hawaii lawmakers had an opportunity to offset some of the fears about federal safety-net cutbacks — and they took it, by passing Senate Bill 1300. The measure, which Gov. Josh Green signed Friday at a Washington Place ceremony, expanded the reach of free school lunches for public school students from low-income families.
Students eligible for reduced-price lunches now will get the meals for free, starting in the fall. The $3.3 million appropriation is expected to benefit thousands of kids — welcome good news in the context of anticipated cuts to Medicaid and other programs.