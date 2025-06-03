Off the news: New health clinic for growing Puna

Meeting a need that has grown more pressing as population swells in and around Puna on Hawaii island, the state is poised to move forward on construction of a health center providing primary care, urgent care, pharmacy and mental health services to East Hawaii residents.

The new, 36,000-square-foot clinic is expected to cost about $60 million, with $9 million previously allocated and another $25 million secured in the just-wrapped legislative session — adding to a $25 million gift from billionaire Salesforce CEO and part-time Hawaii island resident Marc Benioff and wife Lynne. In recognition of the Benioffs’ gift, the facility will be called the Keaau Benioff Medical Center.