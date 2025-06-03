Honolulu Police Department looking for its fourth chief in eight years

“After considerable discussion — it’s been ongoing for some time now — Joe has decided to retire, and so I have accepted his letter of resignation effective June 30th.”

Arthur “Joe” Logan was officially sworn in as the Honolulu Police Department’s 12th police chief during a public ceremony. Rade Vanic, left, and Keith Horikawa were sworn as his deputy chiefs.

The Honolulu Police Department is looking for its fourth police chief in eight years after Arthur “Joe” Logan decided to retire June 30.

Logan’s departure was announced Monday by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who recommended Hawaii Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz to serve as interim chief starting July 16.

Moszkowicz, a former major with HPD, was one of four finalists for chief when Logan was selected May 23, 2022.

Moszkowicz served 22 years with HPD before becoming chief on Hawaii island.

“My strong recommendation is that Ben Moszkowicz take over the role of interim chief while we go about the task of looking for a chief,” the mayor said Monday during a news conference, noting that commissioners were aware of his plans for some time.

Blangiardi said he spoke with Moszkowicz and Hawaii Mayor Kimo Alameda about the possible police leadership transition.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Moszkowicz told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that it is an “honor to be considered for the position” by Blangiardi as HPD’s interim chief.

“Until the Honolulu Police Commission has a chance to meet and consider … I remain focused on leading the women and men of the Hawaii Police Department,” said Moszkowicz.

Police commissioners, appointed by the mayor, hold the authority to hire, evaluate and, if necessary, terminate the chief.

In a statement Monday, Chair Kenneth Silva said commissioners “received and accepted the resignation” of Logan.

Silva lauded Logan for taking the job after a period of “significant upheaval” and noted he worked hard to restore public trust in the Hono­lulu Police Department.

“In addition to seeing violent crimes decrease across his tenure, he sought to bring stability to the department and always conducted himself with honesty and decency. We thank him for his service in helping to keep our community safe,” Silva said.

The commissioners “appreciate the Mayor’s indication of his preference” for interim chief and his personal acknowledgment that the selection of interim chief will be made by the Honolulu Police Commission.

“We encourage nominations and self-nominations by anyone qualified and interested in the interim position, through submission of a cover letter and resume to the Honolulu Police Commission,” Silva said. “The search for a permanent chief will commence as soon as the Commission is able to do so.”

Blangiardi announced Logan’s resignation at a 4 p.m. news conference in his office Monday.

“After considerable discussion — it’s been ongoing for some time now — Joe has decided to retire, and so I have accepted his letter of resignation effective June 30th,” Blangiardi said Monday afternoon during a news conference at Honolulu Hale.

Logan’s departure might seem sudden but had been in discussion for “quite some time,” Blangiardi said. The conversation between the two men became “very focused and very pointed” as recently as last week, according to the mayor.

“We had to get to a place where we both agreed that this was the best thing for the department going forward,” Blangiardi said. When asked about specific internal issues that may have led to Logan’s departure, Blangiardi declined to elaborate.

He described the decision as an amicable separation, saying the two wished each other well and would “continue to be friends,” emphasizing that “it was not hostile.”

Logan, in a statement, did not mention Blangiardi, and called his time leading the department “an honor and a privilege.”

“Over the last three years, crime has gone down; and we have made significant progress in moving the HPD forward. This would not be possible without the hard work, commitment, and creativity of our officers and civilian employees. Your dedication to serving and protecting the people of Oahu is inspiring and unequaled,” Logan said. “And so, it is with a heavy heart and to avoid distracting from the HPD’s important work, I will be retiring at the end of this month.”

Logan said leading a large police department is “tough and demanding” and requires constant balancing of competing “needs and wants” from all sectors of the community.

Blangiardi and Logan publicly clashed during his three-year tenure over the issue of police transparency.

High-profile public-safety incidents like the 2024 News Year’s Day-long police pursuit and shootouts with an attempted murder suspect that was not disclosed until the suspect was dead and two officers were shot prompted the mayor to say HPD was failing to communicate with the public.

Blangiardi demands that city department heads communicate their work and operations consistently with the public and respond in real time to inquiries in an era where social media users document incidents in real time.

HPD is the only city first responder agency that does not have an after-hours and weekend contact for news media.

Logan, who put police highlights, real-time data about arrests and offense information online and on social media for the first time, believed a balance is needed between gathering the information needed to investigate and secure a scene and informing the public.

Logan also launched a page on HPD’s website that lists most active police cases and is automatically updated every 15 minutes. The site includes a one- or two-word description of the incident type, date, time, neighborhood and address, with the exact location redacted.

City Council Chair Tommy Waters told the Star-­Advertiser that the role of the police chief is one of the most complex and demanding in public service, especially during a time when “transparency and trust are essential for effective policing.”

On May 28, Waters introduced Bill 46 requiring the police chief to develop and implement a “strategic plan and internal procedures” for the release of certain information to the media and public.

It also requires that HPD provide local media outlets with access to HPD’s dispatch radio communications, which were cut off after a system upgrade in 2021.

“The Council has consistently emphasized the importance of fostering open dialogue, enhancing public communication, and undertaking the challenging yet vital task of rebuilding trust between the Honolulu Police Department and the community it serves,” Waters said. “With the announcement of Chief Logan’s retirement, we express our gratitude for his service and remain committed to ensuring that the department’s next chapter is characterized by openness, accountability, and the shared goal of creating a safer, more connected community.”

On Monday, Logan thanked HPD’s sworn and civilian employees for “all that they do, every day, and often while under pressure.”

“The community needs you. Please keep up the outstanding work,” Logan said.

He thanked the members of the Honolulu Police Commission for their “trust and support,” and the people, community organizations and law enforcement agencies that work “closely with the HPD.”

“Lastly, my heartfelt gratitude goes out to my wife, Gaylene, and our family for their support over my dec­ades of public service,” Logan said. “Thank you for your love and sacrifice. I could not have done it without you.”

It took nearly a year to hire Logan after then-Chief Susan Ballard abruptly retired following a critical performance appraisal from the commission. Ballard was selected by the police commission as Honolulu’s first female police chief on Oct. 25, 2017, in the aftermath of the federal investigation that led to the conviction of former Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecuting attorney wife, Katherine.

Blangiardi also said he will urge the commission to expedite the search for a permanent leader.

Logan was selected with a unanimous vote by the commission and was selected from four finalists.

The other three were Moszkowicz; then-HPD Maj. Mike Lambert, now director of the state Department of Law Enforcement; and retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner.

The grandson of a New York City police officer who has two brothers who served in the department, Logan joined HPD in 1982. He served as a patrol officer, narcotics/vice officer and solo bike officer before being promoted to sergeant, and was assigned as a detective in the robbery detail.

He went on to lead the 2,000-member Hawaii National Guard with an annual budget of $200 million. Logan worked as a criminal investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office prior to taking command of HPD.

Police union officials used news of Logan’s plan to retire to highlight the nationwide plight of police departments trying to recruit officers. HPD vacancies have “surged 42% and continue to climb,” according to the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

In April 2024, SHOPO urged HPD leadership to address a shortage of 437 officers that leaves areas of Oahu with limited to no coverage several days a week.

With 1 out of every 5 police officer positions unfilled, 911 response times are delayed, and detectives are forced to manage heavy caseloads, SHOPO has maintained.

In HPD’s 2024 annual report, the department highlighted recruitment efforts like the January 2024 reestablishment of the Police Services Officer Program, which gave interim employment to people interested in joining HPD but who are working on meeting all the requirements.

Logan also started the Pathways Internship Program for college students scheduled to graduate and who want to join HPD.

Over the past three years, officer vacancies at the Hono­lulu Police Department have surged 42% and continue to climb, according to a statement from the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

“We are struggling to retain officers, and currently have 228 officers eligible for retirement. HPD has faced these challenges without a plan and without urgency for three years,” said SHOPO President Robert Cavaco, an HPD lieutenant. “We need bold and immediate action to turn the tide, and the change in leadership provides us with that opportunity.

“SHOPO is optimistic about the Honolulu Police Department’s future. HPD is fortunate to be staffed with talented and hardworking police officers who are dedicated to making Oahu a safer place for everyone. In order for us to keep doing that, we must solve our retention problem now. We look forward to working with the Mayor, City Council, and HPD leadership on getting that done as soon as possible.”