Honolulu Police Department looking for its fourth chief in eight years
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022
Arthur “Joe” Logan was officially sworn in as the Honolulu Police Department’s 12th police chief during a public ceremony. Rade Vanic, left, and Keith Horikawa were sworn as his deputy chiefs.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
“After considerable discussion — it’s been ongoing for some time now — Joe has decided to retire, and so I have accepted his letter of resignation effective June 30th.”
Rick Blangiardi
Honolulu mayor, shown during a news conference Monday to announce Arthur “Joe” Logan’s retirement
HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT
Ben Moszkowicz:
The Hawaii island police chief will serve as interim Honolulu police chief
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 30
HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, shown at a news conference, has served three years as Honolulu police chief.