Gov. Josh Green, second from the right, helped raise the Pride flag Monday at the state Capitol.

Gov. Josh Green has declared June as Pride Month and on Monday, for the first time, flew a Pride flag over the state Capitol, where it will remain for the entire month.

Green’s office called the display “an important milestone for LGBTQIA+ Mahu communities and allies throughout the islands.”

At 7:45 a.m. Monday, Green delivered the proclamation before raising eight Pride flags along Beretania Street in front of a group of community members, activists and organizations.

“In Hawaii, aloha is more than a word — it’s a value that guides how we treat one another, with love, respect and dignity,” Green said in a statement.

“Flying the Pride flag at our state Capitol is a proud reflection of that aloha, as well as our deep commitment to inclusion.”

The flag initiative was led by the Lei Pua ‘Ala Queer Histories of Hawaii project in collaboration with the Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission, which attended the event.

Michael Golojuch Jr. — vice chair and project lead for the Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission — was excited to share the moment with members of the community.

“It was amazing,” Golojuch told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser. “We had almost 75 people there, showing up on a weekday.”

Golojuch helped build the coalition of supporting organizations.

“It felt really special to see the flags up there for the first time and to finally have a proclamation for Pride Month, which we haven’t had since the Abercrombie administration,” he said, referring to former Gov. Neil Abercrombie.

The effort was supported by 40 organizations, including the ACLU of Hawaii.

Sergio Alcubilla, ACLU’s director of community engagement, attended Monday’s event and called it a “watershed moment” for those who have been fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights in Hawaii for years.

“It was important that we come out as the ACLU of Hawaii to really show our support for the community on this,” Alcubilla said. “I want Hawaii to be a safe place for our LGBTQ community.”

ACLU Senior Staff Attorney Emily Hills knows how important statewide recognition can be for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s making that nod to say this isn’t just a community event for Pride Month but that it’s something of importance to our state government,” Hills said.

“This is a very scary time for LGBTQ rights,” she said.

This year, over a dozen other U.S. states have passed or are considering laws to ban Pride flags at state buildings, city halls, schools and other public spaces.

The federal government also has initiated a “one flag policy” prohibiting Pride flags at State Department buildings, embassies and the White House, according to Green’s office.

Green said in his statement that although “other places are pushing people to the margins, Hawai‘i is leading with compassion and courage — recognizing that our Mahu and LGBTQIA+ communities have always been a valued part of our story, and always will be.”

Hawaii was one of the first states to legalize same-sex relationships and protect against discrimination in housing and employment, and was the birthplace of the marriage equality movement, according to Green’s office.

Joe Wilson, co-director at Lei Pua ‘Ala Queer Histories of Hawai‘i, helped lead the flag initiative.

“The simple aim of our project is to provide visible signs that folks across the spectrum of gender and sexual diversity are seen, and can see themselves, as valued and respected in the place that we call home,” Wilson said in a statement.

Dean Hamer, Wilson’s husband and co-director at Lei Pua ‘Ala Queer Histories of Hawai‘i, knows the impact of flying a Pride flag in the center of state power at the Capitol building.

“It gives us the idea that we’re not going to be discriminated against, and I hope that it gives other people the idea that we are determined to be seen and part of society,” Hamer told the Star-Advertiser.

Golojuch, who worked alongside Hamer and Wilson, agreed that the milestone represents inclusivity.

“It’s a resolute moment (for the state),” Golojuch said over the phone.

“We’re talking about equality and justice. There’s room for everybody at the table.”