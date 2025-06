Temporary irrigation will help the growth of 344 native plants that were planted Saturday to help with Kailua Beach Park’s dune restoration.

Volunteers and staff from government agencies planted native plants Saturday to help with Kailua Beach Park’s dune restoration.

Dozens of volunteers and community members placed 344 native plants along a stretch of Kailua Beach on Saturday to mitigate erosion at the frequented beach park.

From the canoe hale parking lot and Lifeguard Tower 8-B, volunteers planted akiaki, akulikuli, pohinahina and nanea plants to keep wind-swept sand in place, which will all be bolstered by temporary irrigation, according to a news release from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. Signs also will be posted and rope fencing will be installed to protect the vegetation from foot traffic, DPR said.

The Windward beach has been prone to erosion for decades, with observable changes over the past five years, DPR said. Saturday’s event was the latest progression in a larger ongoing effort at the state and county levels to “support the natural revitalization of the park and mitigate beach erosion through dune restoration,” the news release said.

Wes Crile, the state’s dune restoration specialist, said in a statement that the plants will “stabilize the sand.”

“By establishing native plants in the dunes, the sand will work its way up and grow and we’ll start that dune-building process,” Crile said.

The native plants installed Saturday are “dune plants,” Crile said, that will require the temporary irrigation for about a month until their roots establish.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“These plants are all native plants that are adapted to live in this real harsh environment where there’s salt spray and there’s not a lot of water, it can be dry, and there’s sand blowing everywhere,” Crile said. “But the cool thing about these plants is that it’s home to them. They do great in those conditions.”

Volunteers and staff from government agencies — including the city’s DPR, state Department of Land and Natural Resources Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands, Hawaii Sea Grant and the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency — participated in the planting effort, also advancing the city’s climate adaption strategy “Climate Ready Oahu,” which seeks to collaborate with the community to restore beach and dune systems in the city’s beach parks.

Since November the county has removed invasive ironwood trees, and the DPR reinforced the shoreline’s dune with sand pushing, removed dilapidated infrastructure and installed sand-retaining fencing.

DPR said these efforts represent the first phases of a long-term dune restoration effort at Kailua Beach Park that will include more plantings, ironwood removals and sand management. It said future efforts will be staggered to minimize impact on beachgoers.

Crile said that “this is just the beginning.”

“These are some small test plots to see which plants do well here, and eventually the idea is to do much more of the beach,” Crile said.