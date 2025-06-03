UH’s Takemoto, Walls among 11 Rainbows entering transfer portal

UH’s Itsuki Takemoto was the top pitcher in the Cape Cod summer league. He was UH’s Friday starter but struggled late in the season. He gave up four runs in one inning in a loss to UC Irvine in the BWC tournament.

A popular two-way player from Japan and the Big West’s Freshman Pitcher of the Year are leaving the University of Hawaii baseball team.

Itsuki Takemoto, whose No. 17 jersey is a best seller because of his dual role as pitcher and hitter, and Cooper Walls, who became the ace of the pitching staff as a freshman, are among 11 Rainbow Warriors who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, the first day players may apply. The portal window for baseball is open through July 1.

Takemoto entered his second season with the ’Bows with great fanfare after being named the top pitcher in the prestigious Cape Cod summer league. Despite earning the elite job as the ’Bows’ Friday night starter, Takemoto struggled in recent outings. In what would be his final start as a ’Bow, Takemoto was charged with four runs in one inning against No. 1 seed UC Irvine in the Big West Championship tournament. He finished the season 2-6 with a 5.75 ERA as a pitcher and a .256 average and a .653 OPS as a hitter.

While Takemoto was expected to depart through the portal or next month’s Major League Baseball draft, his announcement was magnified because of the number of UH players deciding to transfer.

In his first UH season, Walls was 3-3 with a 3.73 ERA. In 601⁄3 innings, Walls struck out 45 while walking 15. He moved into the role of series-opening starter. At 6 feet 5, Walls mixes a fastball that touches 93 mph with a slider and curveball. He is expected to command a lucrative name-image-likeness deal as a free agent.

Right-handed reliever Ethan Thomas also entered the portal. After recovering from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery last year, Thomas came back this season to make 18 appearances and pitch to a 3.60 ERA with three saves. Thomas averaged 13.3 strikeouts and 2.2 walks per nine innings. In two games in the Big West Championship tournament in Fullerton, Thomas did not allow a walk or run while striking out seven in 41⁄3 innings.

Designated hitter/first baseman Aidan Kuni, catcher Kevin Ferguson, pitchers Kaysen Raineri and Joshua Surigao, and outfielders Will Bowen, Britton Beeson and Jack Salmon also entered the portal on Monday. Freshman shortstop Jarret Nielsen, who retired from the UH football team and left the baseball ’Bows last month, also officially applied for the baseball portal.

“The times we live in, basically you’re gonna have a different team every year,” said UH coach Rich Hill, who plans to recruit players from the portal. “It’s a great opportunity for us to build a roster and construct a roster that is NCAA Tournament caliber. It’s very do-able with what’s been going on with the transfer portal.”

Last year, the ’Bows lost pitchers Harrison Bodendorf, Alex Giroux, Hunter Gotschall and Brayden Marx to the portal. In turn, the’Bows went to the portal to sign second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino, infielder/outfielder Draven Nushida, and pitchers Liam O’Brien, Freddy Rodriguez and Max Jones.

“I’ve always thought the best coaches were (Nick) Saban and (Mike) Krzyzewski, who were able to adapt and still win,” Hill said of former head coaches of the Alabama football team and Duke basketball program. “I’m super excited about the opportunity to construct this roster for next year.”

Hill added: “The portal has been outstanding to us. We’ve checked all those boxes. We’ve got a lot of great players who want to be Rainbows. That’s the main thing. We want guys who want to be here and part of this special tradition and fan base.”