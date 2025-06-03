Arquette homers as Oregon State advances

Saint Louis graduate Aiva Arquette and the Oregon State baseball team completed its comeback from an opening loss by beating USC 9-0 Monday in the final of the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional.

Arquette went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in the third inning that gave the Beavers a 3-0 lead. The shortstop went 9-for-23 with five RBIs, scoring seven runs, in OSU’s five games at the regional across four days — the last four of those games with their season on the line.

OSU’s Trent Caraway homered for the fifth straight game and was named MVP of the regional. He went 9-for-17 across the five games with nine runs scored and 10 RBIs. He added a double for a 1.471 slugging percentage.

Starting pitcher James Decremer and relievers Eric Segura and Laif Palmer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11 Trojans.

Next up for Oregon State (45-13-1), the No. 8 national seed, is a best-of-three Super Regional against Florida State, also in Corvallis. The Seminoles (41-14) are the No. 9 national seed and advanced out of their Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. The Super Regional starts Friday.

Also advancing to Super Regionals with wins Monday were North Carolina, Murray State, Tennessee, Miami and LSU. Also qualifying for the Super Regional on Sunday were UCLA, Arizona, Louisville, Arkansas, UTSA, Auburn, Duke, West Virginia and Coastal Carolina.