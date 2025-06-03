UH women’s water polo adds 2 Europeans

The University of Hawaii women’s water polo program, coming off back to back appearances in the national semifinals, announced two signings Monday.

Coach James Robinson, entering his second season at the helm, said Asimina Klapsianou of Greece and Ariadna Temprano Xambo of Spain will join the Rainbow Wahine for the 2026 season.

Both players represented their countries in September 2024 in the World Aquatics Women’s U18 Water Polo Championship in China, where their teams advanced to the gold medal match. Spain prevailed 11-9, with both Rainbow Wahine recruits scoring.

Klapsianou will be the first player from Greece to compete for the program. Temprano Xambo will be the program’s eighth player from Spain.

The 2025 squad that went 22-5 and lost to eventual national champion Stanford 13-4 in the final four boasted players from Australia, Canada, France, Netherlands, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as Hawaii, California and Oregon.

“We are very excited to have Mina and Ari become Rainbow Wahine,” Robinson said in a statement issued by the school. “Both have shown the ability to compete at the highest levels of our sport, and I look forward to seeing how they impact our program from Day 1 from a performance standpoint and also culturally. After seeing them play in international competitions and getting to know them over the past year, I have no doubt they will fit into our team culture and help us continue to push deeper into the postseason.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Second-team All-Americans Bernadette Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn are among the four players who completed their eligibility this past season.