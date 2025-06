Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Andrew Manley era has come to a close at Moanalua.

The former state-championship quarterback at Leilehua and longtime prep assistant coach stepped down after two seasons as Moanalua’s head coach.

“It’s been a blessing to have the opportunity to coach at Moanalua,” Manley said via text on Monday night. “I’ve been part of the journey for so many players, but it’s my son’s turn now. He’s preparing for high school ball. He has opportunities on the mainland and I need to be there for him.

“I’m thankful to the athletic director (Joel Kawachi) and administration for welcoming me.”

Moanalua made the announcement in a press release on Monday: “Coach Manley has led the Menehune football program with dedication, passion and a genuine commitment to student-athlete development. Over his two seasons as head coach, Coach Manley made significant strides, dramatically improving his team’s performance. His contributions to the program and the entire school community have been greatly valued, and the Moanalua ohana wishes him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

Manley is expected to accept a coaching position at a mainland university.

The school has opened the position up to applicants just weeks before fall camp begins. Interested applicants can email a resume to athletic director Joel Kawachi, joel.kawachi@k12.hi.us. The application deadline is Saturday.

Manley hopes one of his assistants is considered for the job.

“I’m leaving the program to Keone Batoon and I’m confident he’ll take the reins and uphold this program,” Manley wrote.

After playing QB at New Mexico State and Eastern Illinois, Manley eventually became an assistant coach at Leilehua and Kapolei.

Manley took over the program at Moanalua in 2023 after Vince Nihipali’s departure. Manley’s team struggled in the OIA Open Division with a 1-4-1 league record (1-7-1 overall).

In ’24, Na Menehune went 6-1 in Division I (8-3 overall) with notable wins over Waianae and Kailua. Moanalua lost to Leilehua in overtime, 13-10, for its only loss in the regular season.

Moanalua quarterback Isaac Harney (1,890 yards, 21 TDs, seven interceptions in eight games) did not play in the final three contests due to injury. Na Menehune later lost to Kailua in the playoffs, 28-17.