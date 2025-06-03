Warriors get commitment from safety with strong Hawaii ties

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Investing in the future, the University of Hawaii football team secured a 2026 commitment from a hard-hitting safety.

Marquis Richardson of Hamilton High in Chandler, Ariz., made his pledge after taking a UH-sponsored recruiting trip this past weekend.

“I love the culture of the school,” Richardson said. “The brotherhood actually means something down there.”

Richardson described Oahu as “a hometown.” His grandfather is from Hauula.

“A lot of my family lives there,” said Richardson, whose middle name is Keonikaninauali‘i. “When I was younger, I moved back and forth between Arizona and Hawaii. Once I hit middle school, I stayed mainly in Arizona but went down (to Hawaii) for the summer.”

Richardson is 6 feet 3, 190 pounds and has been timed at 4.6 seconds over 40 yards. He projects as a safety for the Rainbow Warriors.

Richardson said playing football has been a lifelong passion. He started when he was 5 in a flag football league. “When I was 10, I first put the pads on,” he recalled.

His initial position was receiver. But as a Hamilton freshman, he was asked to play on both offense and defense. “The coaches needed me to play safety, so I did that,” he said.

Richardson is the boundary safety on the narrow side of the formation. Hamilton’s base defense is the “palms” — a coverage that can set up in a four-across zone or, depending on the No 2 receiver’s route, morph into a two-deep alignment. Richardson has the freedom to attack the flats, sit back as a safety net, move into the box to impede a running back’s path, or blitz from the edge.

“I just love reading the quarterback and going to get that ball when it’s thrown up in the air,” Richardson said. “I love being 12 yards back and running full speed and hitting people.”

As a junior last season, Richardson made 82 tackles, including 33 solo stops, intercepted two passes and broke up another eight. He also had a sack and forced two fumbles.

Richardson said he decided to commit early “to now just focus on my (senior) year.”

The Warriors are close to completing their 2025 roster. They are hopeful of adding depth to the offensive line.