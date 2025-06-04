Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Aggressive 8-foot shark prompts warning signs at Makaha Beach

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:49 a.m.

Ocean Safety officials posted warning signs at Makaha Beach this morning after lifeguards confirmed an aggressive shark was seen in the area.

According to a Honolulu Ocean Safety alert issued at 9:06 a.m., one aggressive 8-foot shark was spotted about 200 yards offshore. The sighting was confirmed by lifeguards or another reliable source, officials said.

No injuries or encounters were reported, but signs were immediately posted to warn beachgoers.

Ocean Safety personnel will continue to monitor the area.

Anyone who sees or encounters a shark should notify Ocean Safety or call 911 immediately

Authorities urge beach visitors to heed posted warnings and check for updates before entering the ocean.

