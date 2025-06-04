Columbia failed to meet accreditation rules, feds say

WASHINGTON >> The U.S. Department of Education said today it has notified a university accreditation body that Columbia University had violated federal anti-discrimination laws by its alleged failure to protect Jewish students on its campus.

The alleged violation means that Columbia has not met the standards of accreditation set by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the department said.

“Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education declined to provide comment but confirmed that the organization had received a letter from the Department of Education about the matter today.

While the federal government does not directly accredit U.S. universities, it has a role in overseeing the mostly private organizations that do. Trump has often complained that accreditors approve institutions that fail to provide quality education.

Columbia has been the epicenter of a pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel student protest movement that has roiled U.S. campuses over the last year and a half as Israel’s war in Gaza raged.

The Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services said last month that an investigation found that the university had acted with “deliberate indifference” toward the harassment of Jewish students during campus protests.

Columbia has previously said it would work with the government to address antisemitism, harassment and discrimination.