Wednesday, June 4, 2025

HFD: 17 people hurt in crash involving city bus, 2 other vehicles on H-1

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:23 a.m.

About 17 people were injured this morning after a crash involving a city bus on H-1 eastbound by the airport off-ramp, according to Honolulu authorities

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they dispatched personnel at about 5:30 a.m. to the crash at H-1 just past the airport off-ramp for a crash involving a bus and two other vehicles.

HFD said that there were “approximately 17 patients” but details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Police Department also responded, according to HFD.

HPD said three H-1 eastbound lanes were blocked by the airport off-ramp. They advised motorists to avoid the area, expect delays and drive with caution.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

