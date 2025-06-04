Kapolei warehouse fire caused by oil-soaked rag

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a warehouse fire in Kapolei to be an oil-soaked rag and has classified the case as accidental.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call for the fire on Monday evening at 91-371 Komohana Place. Seven units with 23 personnel responded and found smoke coming out of the front of the medium-sized warehouse. No injuries were reported.

HFD said the fire was caused by an oil-soaked rag that went through a chemical reaction, resulting in a spontaneous combustion that spread to the bin of clean rags where it was stored.

Estimated damages are at $20,000 to the property and its contents.

“Multiple sprinklers were activated within the incident unit, which resulted in the quick containment and extinguishment of the fire,” said HFD in a news release. “Two neighboring businesses sustained significant water damage.”