Motorcyclist, 21, seriously hurt after being struck by HPD vehicle in Kalihi

A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being struck Tuesday by a privately-owned vehicle used for police services, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said the crash occurred at about 10:54 a.m. on Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi.

A 43-year-old man driving an HPD-subsidized vehicle was attempting to turn left from Aoao Street onto Kamehameha IV Road when the vehicle collided with the male motorcyclist. An off-duty police officer, 43, was driving.

As a result, the motorcyclist was ejected onto the road and sustained serious injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the HPD-subsidized vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation is ongoing.