Police seek help finding missing 21-year-old woman

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking help finding a missing 21-year-old woman named Khilye Hamadani.

Police said Hamadani last communicated with her family upon arriving at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu at about 4 p.m. on Monday.

She was emotionally distraught and believed to be headed to the Portlock area. Hamadani’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

She is described as 5-feet tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and dark purple tips

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be filed at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

